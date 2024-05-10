TOP SECRET Deep Underground Military Bases aka D.U.M.B.s Are A Battleground For Alien Warfare!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHRONOS DOCS: https://twitter.com/ClearlyDANGERUS/status/1789006237549408268
In today's "Tinfoil Friday" episode, we discuss the strange testimony of Phil Schneider, a whistleblower who claims to have been an engineer responsible for developing DUMBs for US military who witnessed ALIEN WARFARE in Dulce, NM!
GO TO: https://shop.allamericangold.com/
Or Call (800) 951-0592
DONATE:
https://justinformednews.com/donate-2/
SCRIPTURE READING:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%221&version=HCSB
JustInformed Talk Radio Show:
BREAKING NEWS
MERCH STORE:
https://my-store-c80887.creator-spring.com/
LOCALS DOT COM
https://www.justinformedtalk.locals.com
Try Touchstone Essential Products TODAY!
https://justinformedtalk.thegoodinside.com/
OFFICIAL WEBSITE:
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/JustInformed1
GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/justinformu
GAB:
https://gab.com/JustInformedTalk
RUMBLE:
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/JustInformedTalk/posts
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/justinformedtalk/
JUSTINFORMED VLOG (YouTube):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6rypfcGbZ5htYpsuc-slOw
LBRY: