BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Plot Thickens: Where there is Smoke There is Fire
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 5 months ago

The Plot Thickens: Where there is Smoke There is Fire


Amanda does a deep dive into enormous scandals across the nation and world involving the elite in political positions as well as the media and entertainment industry. She also talks about the devastating wildfires across the west and biblical ties to it all. She also covers Tune in January 9, 2025 at 5pm ET.


NEW! Prayer Lines now available Mon - Fri 9am-5pm EST. CALL 845-743-6500 or 845-743-2583




BOOK: Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7




Music Copyright References:




-131615741-Awards Inspirational Cinematic Music (Short 3) [Upbeat Nomination Epic Orchestra]


Stock Media provided by JadSound / Pond5


-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version)


Stock Media provided by StockAudios / Pond5


-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate


Stock Media provided by Patrick_Schlebes / Pond5


-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background)


Stock Media provided by Lesya_NZ / Pond5


-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5


Stock Media provided by Wolfgangwoehrle / Pond5


-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5


Stock Media provided by DivaProductionMusic / Pond5


Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221


Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023


Website: https://arkofgrace.org


Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests


Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate


Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners




🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇


YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries


Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries


X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG


Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry


Instagram @ArkOfGrace88


TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries


TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries


Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries

Keywords
prophecyfaithamanda grace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy