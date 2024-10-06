VAX POISONED COUPLE DIE WITHIN 6 MONTHS OF EACH OTHER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REST IN PEACE JENNIFER AND TOBIAS GRUNDTNER.
###
"Senior Scientist for Florida Dept of Health Response Team for COVID-19 has died
Tobias Grundtner thought COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine safety was a great topic for jokes
Oct.2023: "My vaccine injection site sparked all the way down my arm, activating my George Soros Deep State Decoder Ring. My eyes have started to glow; I feel stronger, faster - unstoppable"
Tobias died suddenly at age 50 on Sep.8, 2024."
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1842117321374257483
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/274539398/tobias_grundtner