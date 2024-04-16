Chinese CCP shock troops entering southern Border, summer of 2024 civil unrest in the USA

To watch full episode go here ! : - https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html









Mike in this Video discusses various concerning issues related to national security and immigration, particularly focusing on the influx of Chinese individuals crossing the southern border into the United States. Here are some key points and themes from the transcript:





Chinese Spies Infiltration: The video discusses a whistleblower's warning about the infiltration of Chinese spies into the US under the Biden administration. It highlights concerns about Chinese encampments and the organization of "shock troops" along the southern border.





Predicted Terror Attack: The speaker predicts a potential large-scale terrorist attack in the United States, which they believe could lead to the cancellation of the 2024 election. They express concerns that such an attack could be used as a pretext to strip Americans of their freedoms and rights, potentially leading to civil unrest and even civil war.





Government Response: There's skepticism about the government's handling of the situation, with implications that it may not be doing enough to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants, including potential spies, and protect national security.





Border Security: Contrasts are drawn between the tight security measures observed on the US-Canada border and the perceived lack of security on the US-Mexico border.





Consequences of Open Border Policies: The video mentions specific incidents, such as illegal immigrants breaking into a Texas rancher's home and raiding their kitchen, as examples of the consequences of President Biden's open border policies.





Overall, the video appears to raise alarm about the potential security threats posed by the influx of illegal immigrants, particularly from China, and speculates on the potential consequences for national security and domestic stability.





