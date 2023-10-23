⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (23 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces exploiting results of aviation strikes, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems fire repelled nine attacks of assault groups of 32nd, 41st mechanised, 57th Infantry, & the 68th Jaeger brigades of the Armed Forces of UKR near Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of one sabotage & recon group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Olshana (Kharkov reg).

▫️ Up to 195 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehics, 1 Grad MLRS vehic, along with 1 D-20 howitzer have been neutralised during the day.

▫️ An ammo depot was annihilated close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr GOF, as well as air strikes & artill fire, repelled 12 attacks launched by the enemy close to Grigorovka, Kirovo (DPR) and Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️Operational-Tactical & Army aviation inflicted fire damage on the manpower & hardware of the 63rd Mechd Brig close to Torskoye (DPR) & the 15th Natl Guard Regiment close to Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️ The losses of the enemy in the past 24 hrs include up to 480 UKR personnel killed & injured, 4 armoured fight vehics, 3 motor vehics & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOF supported by aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs, successfully repelled 1 attack launched by units of AFU 77th Air Assault Brig of the AF of UKR close to Bogdanovka (DPR).

▫️ In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower & hardware of the AF of UKR near Usmanskoye, Semenovka & Orlovka (DPR).

▫️ During the day, a total of 165 UKR troops, 2 armoured fight vehics, 4 motor vehics, 1 Msta-B howitzer & 1 D-30 gun have been neutralised.

▫️ An ammo depot of the UKR AF was destroyed near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️ In So Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF, ground-attack aircraft, helicopters & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th, 72nd mechd & 58th Motorised Infantry brigs, as well as 128th Territorial Def Brig, near Ugledar, Staromayorskoye, & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

▫️ Up to 160 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, 7 attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brig near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg) were successfully repelled by skillful actions of the RU GOF supported by air strikes & artill fire.

▫️ Clusters of AFU manpower & hardware were engaged close to Novodanilovka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Up to 80 UKR personnel, 1 tank & 3 armoured fight vehics were eliminated.

▫️ In Kherson direct, up to 90 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehics, 1 Grad MLRS launcher & 2 D-30 howitzers have been neutralised by fire.

▫️ OPl-Tactical & Army aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOF have engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 153 areas during the day.

▫️ Moreover, three AFU command posts (53rd Mechanised Brigade, 15th National Guard Regiment, and 38th Air Defence Artillery Regiment) were annihilated close to Usmanskoye, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Ingulets (Kherson region).

▫️ Nineteen Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defence systems and small arms close to Verkhnekamenka, Kremennaya, Zolotarevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Krynki (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 508 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,176 UAVs, 441 air defence missile systs, 12,882 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics, 1,169 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,853 field artillery guns & mortars, as well as 14,583 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.