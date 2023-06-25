Russian Warplanes carried out more than 35 and counting Airstrikes, since morning, targeting al-Qaeda Headquarters in SYRIA

Russian warplanes carried out more than 35 and counting, airstrikes since morning, targeting al-Qaeda headquarters in Al-Zawiya mountain, western Idlib, the vicinity of Jisr Al-Shughur and Kabeneh Hills northwest of Syria.

An airstrike targeted a weaponry point for HTS terrorists near Idlib city entrance, forcing them to evacuate their headquarters in the area in order to avoid airstrikes.

Syrian artillery kept targeting every HTS move along the front lines