Julius Caesar Silver Coin featured on Pawn Stars from History Channel TV Show 2000 #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/julius-caesar-silver-coin-featured-pawn-stars-history-channel-tv-show-2000-year-old-roman-coin/amp/ for the ARTICLE to Julius Caesar Silver Coin featured on Pawn Stars from History Channel TV Show 2000 Year Old Roman Coin





THE CLIP FEATURING THIS COIN FROM PAWN STARS, CALLED RICK THE EMPEROR:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU662uR2jn0





SEE ALL MY EBAY COINS:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins





See the coin on eBay:

http://www.ebay.com/itm/JULIUS-CAESAR-Lifetime-44BC-Portrait-Ancient-Silver-Roman-Coin-Venus-Rare-i46313-/231693012700





JULIUS CAESAR Lifetime 44BC Portrait Ancient Silver Roman Coin Venus Rare i46313





Julius Caesar - Roman Dictator -

Silver Denarius 19mm (3.89 grams) Struck at the mint of Rome February-March 44 B.C.

P. Sepullius Macer, moneyer

Reference: RSC 40; B. 48; B.M.C. 4175; Syd. 1074a; Craw. 480/14

CAESAR DICT PERPETVO, laureate and veiled of Julius Caesar head right.

P . SEPVLLIVS MACER, Venus Victrix standing left, holding Victory and scepter, star set on ground to right.





On this coin, Julius Caesar breaks tradition of prohibiting the portraying of living individuals on Roman coins by showing his own portrait on it. It was considered a practice of Eastern Greek monarchs rather than the Republic that Rome was still supposed to be. This could have been seen as a clear sign of Julius Caesar styling himself after king issuing such a coin. This coin, along with other factors may have been what culminated in the assassination of Julius Caesar on March 15, 44 B.C. Venus was the patron-goddess of Julius Caesar, and also the goddess whom his family traces it’s decent from, and therefore she is pictured here holding the goddess of Victory. The interesting thing about this coin is that it features a lifetime portrait of Julius Caesar in the short time that he issued this coin before being assassinated. Being minted for only a short time February to March of 44 B.C., this is a historically significant coin and a must-have key piece for an ancient coin collection. The portrait of Julius Caesar was used by historical personages such as Mark Antony and Augustus (first Roman emperor) after his death as a tool to assume the political power and love the people had towards Caesar. The portrait coins that were issued during the lifetime of Julius Caesar, therefore, as they are scarcer in number than many of his other issues, and being minted for a very short time is something of great historical value as being from a key historical point that has echoed to our times and made Western Civilization the way it is today.





This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv





Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTKZIcAzpc





































lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEwFQ5YtEfE