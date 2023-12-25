Powerful Sermon Of Bethlehem Pastor Rev Munther Isaac On Western Hypocrisy &Church Complicity In Gaza Crisis

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l75yhhAAPt0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
24 Dec 2023
“If you fail to call this a genocide that is on you, it is a sin and a darkness you willingly embrace.”
In his address at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem on 23 December, Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac expressed deep outrage over the global silence and inaction towards the Gaza crisis.
Isaac highlighted the tragic loss of life, including over 9,000 children, and the displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians. He strongly criticised the Western world for its hypocrisy and racism and particularly denounced the church's complicity in the crisis, stating: “We are outraged by the complicity of the church.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.