Powerful Sermon Of Bethlehem Pastor Rev Munther Isaac On Western Hypocrisy &Church Complicity In Gaza Crisis

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l75yhhAAPt0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

24 Dec 2023

“If you fail to call this a genocide that is on you, it is a sin and a darkness you willingly embrace.”

In his address at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem on 23 December, Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac expressed deep outrage over the global silence and inaction towards the Gaza crisis.

Isaac highlighted the tragic loss of life, including over 9,000 children, and the displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians. He strongly criticised the Western world for its hypocrisy and racism and particularly denounced the church's complicity in the crisis, stating: “We are outraged by the complicity of the church.”