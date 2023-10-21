Protecting Autumn: A Story of Medical Tyranny & A Mother's Fight For Her Child

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TheLastAmericanVagabond
Joining me today is Hope Schacter, here to discuss her daughter Autumn, the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and the tyrannical medical system that has already threatened to remove Autumn from Hope's care (going so far as to provably lie about her conduct in a legal filing) simply for being a loving mother who apparently cares too much about the treatment and safety of her child. We have all witnessed the rapid change in our medical system post COVID-19, or more likely the revelation of what it always was at some level. This has become most apparent in situations like this, where the staff become almost hostile the moment they sense (even if they are incorrect) that you may hold beliefs that they deem "conspiracy theory" or you simply desire a second opinion, which used to be the standard. Today, you may very well be deemed a threat -- to the child, to the hospital, to society itself -- should you decide to inquire about the actions being taken, and, God forbid, have a suggestion. All of this leads to the possible involvement of groups like the "Child Protective Services" in California, and the looming threat of medical kidnapping.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/protecting-autumn-medical-tyranny
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get TLAV Apparel:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support TLAV through Autonomy:
Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research
Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Sovern: https://sovren.media/u/tlavagabond/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
Telegram: https://t.me/TLAVagabond
VK: https://vk.com/id504366611
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_last_american_vagabond/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thelastamericanvagabond
Getter: https://gettr.com/user/tlavagabond
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TLAVagabond
Locals: https://thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vagabond-Censored-103475109010293/
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
#TheLastAmericanVagabond #MedicalKidnapping #HopeSchacter
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”