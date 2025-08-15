© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEF global elites want to make you ALLERGIC to steak?
Move over plant-based burgers — bioethicist Matthew Liao thinks the future of climate activism lies in rewiring your body to hate meat.
The World Economic Forum-linked scholar wants to genetically or biomedically make humans allergic to meat in the name of slashing livestock emissions.
Liao’s ideas are just the latest in a long line of WEF-endorsed schemes. Check out our deep dive into the globalist elite’s wildest plans (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/50304)