Catholic Man Moment: This is my beloved Son.





February 25, 2024

Second Sunday of Lent

Mark 9:2-10: This is my beloved Son.

Gospel - Mk 9:2-10

Jesus took Peter, James, and John

and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves.

And he was transfigured before them,

and his clothes became dazzling white,

such as no fuller on earth could bleach them.

Then Elijah appeared to them along with Moses,

and they were conversing with Jesus.

Then Peter said to Jesus in reply,

"Rabbi, it is good that we are here!

Let us make three tents:

one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah."

He hardly knew what to say, they were so terrified.

Then a cloud came, casting a shadow over them;

from the cloud came a voice,

"This is my beloved Son. Listen to him."

Suddenly, looking around, they no longer saw anyone

but Jesus alone with them.





As they were coming down from the mountain,

he charged them not to relate what they had seen to anyone,

except when the Son of Man had risen from the dead.

So they kept the matter to themselves,

questioning what rising from the dead meant.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/022524.cfm





The Gospel reading of Mark 9:2-10 brings us to the sacred moment when Jesus, standing between the great figures of Moses and Elias (Elijah), reveals His divine glory.

This was a foreshadowing, a glimpse into the splendor of His resurrection. As the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end,

He invites us to witness His transformed and glorious self. The Mass Today calls us to reflect on the transfigured Lord, and to strive towards reaching our own transfiguration as Catholic men.

This can only be achieved by humbly acknowledging our own shortcomings and deepening our need for a savior.

We must strive for purity of mind, body, and soul, battle our inner desires, and keep the commandments. Most importantly, we must participate wholeheartedly in the sacred celebration of the Mass, believing that Jesus is in the Eucharist.

The transformation we make as a Catholic man can have an impact our our family and loved ones for at least three generations.



