Fr. Chris Alar Explains That We Bless the Sinner but Cannot Bless the Sin

Fr. Chris Alar
Dec 20, 2023
Per the new Church document on blessing same-sex couples (Fiducia Supplicans), Fr. Chris explains what you need to know to adhere to the tradition and teaching of the Catholic Church.
Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWETLzSHK8Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.