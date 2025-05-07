Ian F Akyildiz is the victim, and you're all just Maniacs For Worrying about the ethics & Misuses of the IoBnT 6G Using Your Human Body!

Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | Ozgur B. Akan​, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International

Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022 https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html

"One of the most exciting new ideas for future 6G systems is the potential integration of nanoscale communication paradigms such as molecular communication (MC) and Terahertz (THz) communication. Inspired by natural signaling processes, MC represents a bottom-up approach, while THz offers a top-down perspective. Together, these novel methods expand the boundaries of information and communication technology into once-inaccessible environments—for example, inside the human body, water pipelines, and toxic gas chambers" https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/49402/emerging-communication-and-computing-technologies-for-6g-and-the-internet-of-nano-things.

6G DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://rumble.com/v6sqpy5-6g-dna-based-nanonetworks-realizing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things.html

SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

CORONA:A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

