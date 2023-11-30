Prepping For An Uncertain Future

This video is basically about how to prep for an uncertain future. Basically I've been prepping for a situation where the weather stays basically the same, a drought here and there and a bit of less rain or a lot of rain and that's it, nothing serious nothing we can't handle. But then I watched the podcast from a astrophysicist or something like that and they were basically concerned about the grand solar minimum causing the Decade of the 2030s to be the coldest on record. The woman also said that by 2026 we should know what is going to happen right now, we're at 2024 so we haven't got much time to prepare for it all. So this video is basically about my concerns about what to do in the future and how to prepare to a just in case situation because it might get incredibly cold or incredibly dry. We will have to wait and see if we get it right this time.

How To PREPARE In An UNPREPARED World: If Our World Comes Unglued Would You Come Out The Other Side Intact? (Live FREE In An UNFREE World Book 4)



