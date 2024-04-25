Russia explores German Leopard-2A6 tank technology at Moscow workshop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense documents the transfer of German Leopard 2A6 tank to Moscow, trophy confiscated from Ukrainian army by the Central Military District in Avdeevka. The vehicle, still apparently intact after being hit by a mine, was inspected by Russian engineers at an army repair unit, to take advantage of its technology and advantages.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
