3rd Priority 'platform'/plan for the Office of President/Postmaster [unincorporated]

An unincorporated President for The United States of America also holds the duty of Postmaster.

One duty of the Postmaster is to conduct an ease of business-trade.

A key to a great administration: Who's delegated as authority on down-the-line. A few of my picks: Col. Douglas Macgregor [Ret.], Scott Ritter, & also Benjamin Fulford as Ambassador on Asia.





Where does this originate?: https://annavonreitz.com/announcement.pdf -International Public Notice: Announcement: As of October 1st 2024 1 PM Eastern Standard Time, the United States, Incorporated, ceased to exist.

Does this have teeth (a true Treaty)?: https://twitter.com/susieq1007/status/1841279430334812260 -Longshoreman Strike to Transfer US Ports to American Ports Under USMCA Treaty?





Update: Evening of October 3rd: The port strike is delayed for 3 months. It looks like a TEMPORARY deal was made by the Higher-ups. The Can has been Kicked-down-the-Road once again!