BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3rd Priority 'platform'/plan for the Office of President/Postmaster [unincorporated]
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 7 months ago

An unincorporated President for The United States of America also holds the duty of Postmaster.

One duty of the Postmaster is to conduct an ease of business-trade.

A key to a great administration: Who's delegated as authority on down-the-line. A few of my picks: Col. Douglas Macgregor [Ret.], Scott Ritter, & also Benjamin Fulford as Ambassador on Asia.


Where does this originate?: https://annavonreitz.com/announcement.pdf -International Public Notice: Announcement: As of October 1st 2024 1 PM Eastern Standard Time, the United States, Incorporated, ceased to exist.

Does this have teeth (a true Treaty)?: https://twitter.com/susieq1007/status/1841279430334812260 -Longshoreman Strike to Transfer US Ports to American Ports Under USMCA Treaty?


Update: Evening of October 3rd: The port strike is delayed for 3 months. It looks like a TEMPORARY deal was made by the Higher-ups. The Can has been Kicked-down-the-Road once again!

Keywords
presidentdeep stateelitenwoelectionscyclecandidaterepresentativeworld economic forumklaus schwabbureaucratlucifariansregulation z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy