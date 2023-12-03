29 The missing link — Trauma is a thing of the past — How I landed on this path

Twentynineth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.

Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/

This ground breaking and detailed knowledge gives you the power to become happy and healthy through systematic use of telepathic trauma healing. Some try to find the final solution to the destructive human condition—with injustice and insurmountable suffering—in artificial intelligence and cyborg upgrades, implicating that man is incomplete; whence modern science has the obligation to correct the faulty creation.





