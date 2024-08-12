DON'T BELIEVE THIS VIDEO ☈ YOU'VE BEEN HYPNOTIZED AGAINST HAVING YOUR CHILDREN KILLED GOYIMZES

The UK government is complaining about this video. spread it around so they can cry like a bitch some more.





Source: https://poa.st/notice/Aksbk5eV48xMVkZqoi





UK: Former MI6 Agent Who Penned Fake Pissgate Dossier Says Russia Tricked British Into Being Against Stabbing Children





https://dailystormer.in/uk-former-mi6-agent-who-penned-fake-pissgate-dossier-says-russia-tricked-british-into-being-against-stabbing-children/





Anons see cycles:☍





SweetDomainLabor

the same shit they are doing today - burning down cities - pulling down statues - pushing to allow immigrants everywhere!





BuenosSinatraNewton

Lou_Minati - Jews are NOT content creators - 1st thing this nitwit got right





InsectBanjoVital

this is Top Tier 'Tent, beesh