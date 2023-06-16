BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AGE of DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
41 views • 06/16/2023

AGE of DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth

In this third film in the AGE of DECEIT series, we explore the massive and rapid changes from the economy, the infrastructure of cities, communities, families, and even our own biology. As the 21st century marches on, we expect to see the tangible effects of the Antichrist kingdom emerge more and more through technology. In our contemporary milieu where philosophical propositions like the “simulation theory” are becoming the common perception of the world, it becomes obvious that sin itself is akin to a computer virus, attempting to derail the intended purpose, will, and work of God’s creation.


SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8z97I48YEBc&feature=youtu.be

Keywords
age ofdeceit 3remnants in the cyberhive earth
