During an assault near Ocheretino, the special forces of the “Center” captured four Ukrainian Armed Forces officers at once
➖A special forces soldier of the 3rd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade alone went out to the trench in which four Ukrainian soldiers were hiding.
➖Ukrainians made the right decision and surrendered. Now they will find peace and return to their families later.