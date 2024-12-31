BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Parasites Keeping You Awake at Night?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
137 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xWsMeG

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - (The Ultimate Parasite Protocol) - https://bit.ly/3GpQEIH


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Are Parasites Keeping You Awake at Night?


So many people in today's world have insomnia that they suffer from and rarely effectively overcome, which results in many people abusing sleep medication.


One huge factor that causes insomnia for a lot of people is having a parasitic infection, which is quite common. In this video, "Are Parasites Keeping You Awake at Night?" I share with you entirely why parasites can cause insomnia, how to treat parasitic infections and much more on parasites and insomnia.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5

Keywords
parasite detoxare parasites keeping you awake at nightthe parasite that disrupts sleepgut parasites how they negatively impact your sleepparasites and sleepintestinal parasites and sleep disordersgut parasites and sleep problemscan parasites cause insomniado parasites cause insomniawhat parasites cause insomniaparasites that cause insomniaparasites cause insomniaparasites causing insomnia
