NEW SHOW WITH ANNA PEREZ! Destroying America in The Name of “Equality”. Chicago is considering creating government-owned grocery stores to solve the “equality” crisis when it comes to grocery shopping. But is equity really what the globalists are taking issue with, or are they just using it as an excuse to force us to eat their disgusting soy and bug diet and eliminate meat? After all, if they really cared about equity they wouldn’t have caused such horrible inflation to begin with. And it’s not just our food supply they are messing with, it’s also our safety. chicago crime is about to rise even higher thanks to their decision to treat criminals as victims and eliminate cash bail. And as if it couldn’t get any worse, in seattle, non-white and “non-cisgender” violent criminals will soon be able to get off scot-free because, well … “equity."

