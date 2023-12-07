Saving the Life of a Goose (SHaDoWCa7)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Thank you, SHaDoWCa7, for your love and respect for all of God's creatures.
SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this video to YouTube on December 18, 2014.
Below is a reprint of her original description:
"This video shows the rescue of a goose who had been trapped in fishing line. It was wrapped around his neck, his whole body, and his mouth. He was starving, because he could not eat. I feel so bad that some person had thrown a big ball of fishing line out in the lake where wildlife could get tangled in it. --- It is amazing how harmful litter can be to animals. Some people never think about the consequences of their littering.
Please be kind to God's creatures, and please do not litter!"