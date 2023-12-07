Saving the Life of a Goose (SHaDoWCa7)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Thank you, SHaDoWCa7, for your love and respect for all of God's creatures.

SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this video to YouTube on December 18, 2014.

Below is a reprint of her original description:

"This video shows the rescue of a goose who had been trapped in fishing line. It was wrapped around his neck, his whole body, and his mouth. He was starving, because he could not eat. I feel so bad that some person had thrown a big ball of fishing line out in the lake where wildlife could get tangled in it. --- It is amazing how harmful litter can be to animals. Some people never think about the consequences of their littering.

Please be kind to God's creatures, and please do not litter!"

