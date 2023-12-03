© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The winter of 2023 marked successful offensive actions of the Russian army in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Bakhmut directions. At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops made two breakthroughs in the Kharkiv region near Kupyansk. Even Ukrainian news sources, including military observers, have recognized this fact................
