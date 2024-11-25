STAUNCH REAGAN/TRUMP CONSERVATIVES ARE BEING DISPATCHED...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vicki's heart was in the right place. I left out 90% of her posts railing against all the commie crap in recent years. She disliked government and the global controllers. But she made one fatal error ... she believed the covid hoax. We tried but some of these like-minded people can't be saved.
Source
https://m.facebook.com/vicki.bocelle/
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000532724481
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report