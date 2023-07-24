BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Money vs. Currency
Son of the Republic
153 views • 07/24/2023

Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. The gubment subsidizes its debt by taxing us with inflation.

* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* The banksters borrow every $ into existence and loan it to us at interest. Bond yields/interest rates are the compensation they offer us for devaluing the currency.

* We the people are not on the hook for ‘national debt’. It is owed to us.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.

* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?


Money: Functions

* Medium of exchange

* Store of value

* Unit of account


Money: Attributes

* Divisible

* Durable

* Fungible

* Portable


• WATCH: Hidden Secrets Of Money | Episode 1


The full webcast is linked below.


The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v31cqih-the-us-dollar-is-under-attack-from-washington-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney.html

libertyfiat currencyfederal reservegoldsilvertyrannyusuryinflationenslavementeconomic warfarebanksterprecious metalsreal moneyeconomic slaverycentral bankmike maloneysound moneyfinancial slaverywealth transferbanking cartelpurchasing powerrick ruledevaluationfinancial warfaremoney changer
