© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. The gubment subsidizes its debt by taxing us with inflation.
* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* The banksters borrow every $ into existence and loan it to us at interest. Bond yields/interest rates are the compensation they offer us for devaluing the currency.
* We the people are not on the hook for ‘national debt’. It is owed to us.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.
* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?
Money: Functions
* Medium of exchange
* Store of value
* Unit of account
Money: Attributes
* Divisible
* Durable
* Fungible
* Portable
• WATCH: Hidden Secrets Of Money | Episode 1
The full webcast is linked below.
The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v31cqih-the-us-dollar-is-under-attack-from-washington-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney.html