Title: Catherine Austin Fitts on the DOGE Deception That Could Steal America
Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari.com
Prepare for a jaw-dropping revelation as Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of HUD, unveils what’s really behind the cuts, the crypto, and the chaos.
A sinister scheme to privatize power, plunder public wealth, and lock humanity in an AI-controlled cage! From vanishing trillions to Bitcoin Ponzi plots and a brazen bid for America’s land she exposes a coup disguised as reform. Wake up—this is the heist of the century!
