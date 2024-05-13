© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(12 May 2024)
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.
▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Gatishche, Krasnoye, Morohovets, & Oleynikovo (Kharkov region).
Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade, 110th, and 113th territorial defence brigades near Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov reg).
The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, 2 tanks, 1 Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, & 4 motor vehicles.
In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 2 Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, & 1 Grad MLRS were neutralised.
▫️Units
of the Zapad Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and
inflicted losses on units of the AFU 14th, 30th, 66th mechanised
brigades, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makeyevka,
Artyomovka, Chevonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic),
Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), & Olivovskiy Yar.
Four
counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 116th
Mechanised Brigade & 77th Airmobile Brigade were repelled near
Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).
The
AFU losses up to 190 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting
vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1
152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer & 1 Grad MLRS.
▫️Units
of the Yug GOFs improved the situation along front lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 93rd
Mechd Brig, 92nd Assault Brig, 56th Motorised Infantry
Brig, 107th, 112th, and 115th territorial DEF brigs near
Spornoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka,
& Kurdyumovka (DPR).
2
counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 41st
Mechd Brigade were repelled near Krasnoye (DPR).
The
AFU losses up to 620 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 18
motor vehicles, 1 Stela-10 SAM, 1 UK-made 155-mm Braveheart
self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer,
1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 3 UK-made 105 L-119 howitzers, 3
122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery systs, & 1 Nota
electronic warfare station.
Moreover, six AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.
▫️Units
of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted
losses on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 24th Mechanised
Brigade, & 2nd Natl Guard Brig near Mayorsk, Yevgenovka,
Vodyanoye, and Semyonovka (DPR).
10
counter-attacks by units of the AFU 25th Air Assault
Brigade, 142nd, 143rd infantry brigades, 23rd, 47th, 110th mechanised
brigades were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Arkhangelskoye, Solovyovo,
Netaylovo, &Umanskoye (DPR).
The
AFU losses up to 415 UKR troops, 2 tanks, including 1
U.S.-made Abrams tank, 1 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting
vehic, 1 Kozak armoured fighting vehic, 3 motor vehicles,
& 1 U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst.
▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs captured more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig & 128th Territorial DEF Brig near Vladimirovka (DPR) & Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye reg).
2 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 21st
Natl Guard Brigade & 123rd Territorial DEF Brig were
repelled near Staromayorskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR).
The
AFU losses up to 125 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles,
1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1
122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill system, & 1 100-mm
Rapira anti-tank gun.
▫️Units
of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the
AFU 65th Mechd Brig, 35th Marines Brig, 121st, & 126th
territorial DEF brigs near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg), Zolotaya
Balka, Kazatskoye, & Ivanovka (Kherson reg).
The
AFU losses up to 50 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, 6
U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SPd
artill systs, & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers.
▫️Op'l-Tactical
Aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the GOFs of the
AFs of the RU FED wiped out four Mi-24
helicopters and one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near
Manvelovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), as well as engaged AFU manpower and
hardware in 131 areas.
Air
defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force.
36
Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, eight Tochka-U tactical missiles,
one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, and 23 Vampire, Grad, and
Olkha MLRS projectiles were intercepted.
📊 In total, 595 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 23,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 516 air defence missile systems, 15,992 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,290 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,526 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,634 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.