Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Gatishche, Krasnoye, Morohovets, & Oleynikovo (Kharkov region).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade, 110th, and 113th territorial defence brigades near Degtyarnoye, Volchansk, and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, 2 tanks, 1 Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, & 4 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 2 Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, & 1 Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 14th, 30th, 66th mechanised brigades, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makeyevka, Artyomovka, Chevonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), & Olivovskiy Yar.



Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 116th Mechanised Brigade & 77th Airmobile Brigade were repelled near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).



The AFU losses up to 190 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer & 1 Grad MLRS.



▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the situation along front lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 93rd Mechd Brig, 92nd Assault Brig, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 107th, 112th, and 115th territorial DEF brigs near Spornoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, & Kurdyumovka (DPR).



2 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 41st Mechd Brigade were repelled near Krasnoye (DPR).



The AFU losses up to 620 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 18 motor vehicles, 1 Stela-10 SAM, 1 UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 3 UK-made 105 L-119 howitzers, 3 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artillery systs, & 1 Nota electronic warfare station.



Moreover, six AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 24th Mechanised Brigade, & 2nd Natl Guard Brig near Mayorsk, Yevgenovka, Vodyanoye, and Semyonovka (DPR).



10 counter-attacks by units of the AFU 25th Air Assault Brigade, 142nd, 143rd infantry brigades, 23rd, 47th, 110th mechanised brigades were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Arkhangelskoye, Solovyovo, Netaylovo, &Umanskoye (DPR).



The AFU losses up to 415 UKR troops, 2 tanks, including 1 U.S.-made Abrams tank, 1 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 1 Kozak armoured fighting vehic, 3 motor vehicles, & 1 U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst.



▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs captured more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig & 128th Territorial DEF Brig near Vladimirovka (DPR) & Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye reg).

2 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 21st Natl Guard Brigade & 123rd Territorial DEF Brig were repelled near Staromayorskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR).



The AFU losses up to 125 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill system, & 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 65th Mechd Brig, 35th Marines Brig, 121st, & 126th territorial DEF brigs near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg), Zolotaya Balka, Kazatskoye, & Ivanovka (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses up to 50 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, 6 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill systs, & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the GOFs of the AFs of the RU FED wiped out four Mi-24 helicopters and one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Manvelovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 131 areas.



Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force.



36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, eight Tochka-U tactical missiles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, and 23 Vampire, Grad, and Olkha MLRS projectiles were intercepted.



📊 In total, 595 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 23,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 516 air defence missile systems, 15,992 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,290 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,526 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,634 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.