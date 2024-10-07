BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Al Qassam fighters detonate an unexploded GBU bomb in a building where Israeli troops were inside
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Al Qassam (Gaza) fighters detonate an unexploded GBU bomb in a building where Israeli troops were inside.

Adding:

IOF Bomb Lebanese Fire Station to Prevent Future Rescue Efforts

Overnight, Israeli forces attacked a firefighter center in the town of Bar’cheet, located in the Bint Jbeil district, killing 9 firefighters and employees. The bodies were only recovered today after the Red Cross arrived, as other paramedics have been targeted by drone strikes during rescue efforts. This further exacerbates the ongoing destruction in Southern Lebanon.

Attacking firefighters is prohibited under Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which protects civilian hospitals and medical personnel, as well as Article 12 of Protocol I (1977) to the Geneva Conventions, which extends protections to civilian defense organizations, including firefighters.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
