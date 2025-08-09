BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Operation Warp Speed: 5D Chess or Globalist Victory? w/ Todd Callender
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
757 views • 1 month ago

Was Operation Warp Speed Trump’s 5D chess move to save America from years of globalist lockdowns and FEMA camps — or was it the ultimate victory for Big Pharma and the global elite? Tonight, I’m joined by attorney Todd Callender to examine the competing narratives around the COVID mRNA shot rollout. We’ll dig into the belief that Warp Speed forced an early vaccine release to undercut a much darker plan — and weigh that against the mounting evidence of harm, unanswered questions, and Trump’s continued praise of the shots. Was he a master strategist, a misled leader, or something else entirely?


