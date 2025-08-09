Operation Warp Speed: 5D Chess or Globalist Victory? w/ Todd Callender

Was Operation Warp Speed Trump’s 5D chess move to save America from years of globalist lockdowns and FEMA camps — or was it the ultimate victory for Big Pharma and the global elite? Tonight, I’m joined by attorney Todd Callender to examine the competing narratives around the COVID mRNA shot rollout. We’ll dig into the belief that Warp Speed forced an early vaccine release to undercut a much darker plan — and weigh that against the mounting evidence of harm, unanswered questions, and Trump’s continued praise of the shots. Was he a master strategist, a misled leader, or something else entirely?





You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/MIA.





💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!