Standing Firm with Toni Stockton featuring Pastor Todd Coconato I Current Christian Culture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join host Toni Stockton and Pastor Todd as they boldly talk about what is happening in Christian culture and how churches have pulled back from the culture right and left creating a vacuum. Has the American church lost their voice?
To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
Church website: www.RRCNashville.org