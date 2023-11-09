The other Video today, from Palestinian Militants of Two of the Hostages from Israel

Palestinian militants just released a video of two hostages blaming Netanyahu for everything and thanking the Jihadists for helping keep them alive amid the unbelievable bombardment:

- Hello, my name is Yagil Yaakov I’m 13 years old... I want to thank everyone who was in solidarity with us in Tel Aviv. Who try and continue to pressure the government to get us and all the prisoners back.

I want to tell Netanyahu that the amount of bombing is unbelievable, horrifying and brutal, you’re killing children and “Israeli” prisoners too.

You cut off water, electricity and medicine, and we as prisoners need all of that.

- Netanyahu I want to tell you that if anything happens to me, it’s on you, and it’s your fault. And if anything happens to any of the prisoners it’s your fault. Because the Islamic Jihad fighters are working very very hard to keep us and all “Israeli” prisoners safe. Thank you.