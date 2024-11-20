Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Message: Our Attitude Towards Life

Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) - https://cmcsmen.net

December 1st 2024

First Sunday of Advent





Luke 21:25-28, 34-36: Jesus warns that your redemption is at hand.





Topic: Our Attitude Towards Life

* The First Sunday of Advent marks the beginning of a new Liturgical Year, where the Church prepares for the coming of Christ.

* The season of Advent is a time of vigilant waiting, preparing us to welcome the mystery of the Word Incarnate and to incarnate it in our lives.

* The Collect Prayer for the First Sunday of Advent asks God to grant the faithful the resolve to run forth to meet Christ with righteous deeds at his coming.

* The season of Advent is not just a time of preparation for Christmas, but also a time of personal preparation for Christ's Second Coming.

* The traditional Collect of the First Sunday is asking God to stir up His might, symbolizing our hearts that must be stirred in preparation for Christ's birth.

* The readings for the First Sunday of Advent, Year C, include Jeremiah 33:14-16, 1 Thessalonians 3:12-4:2, and Luke 21:25-28, 34-36, which emphasize the importance of living each day in love and peace, and preparing for the Second Coming of Christ.





Gospel

Lk 21:25-28, 34-36

Jesus said to his disciples:

“There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars,

and on earth nations will be in dismay,

perplexed by the roaring of the sea and the waves.

People will die of fright

in anticipation of what is coming upon the world,

for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.

And then they will see the Son of Man

coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

But when these signs begin to happen,

stand erect and raise your heads

because your redemption is at hand.





“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy

from carousing and drunkenness

and the anxieties of daily life,

and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.

For that day will assault everyone

who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times

and pray that you have the strength

to escape the tribulations that are imminent

and to stand before the Son of Man.”





**Reflection on Today's Gospel**





The passage from Luke 21:25-28; 34-36 emphasizes the importance of being prepared for the end of the world and the day of judgment. It reminds us that our time on earth is temporary and that we must use it wisely to earn our eternal home.





**Key Takeaways**





* We must not ignore or despise this life, but rather use it as a period of transit to prepare for eternal life.

* Judging ourselves daily can help us avoid fear of the day of judgment.

* Being loyal and faithful to our Christian vocation can make our end on earth a beginning of our true life.





**Advent Reflection**





The Advent period is a perfect time to reflect on our attitude towards life and the things of this world. By welcoming the humble Babe of Bethlehem with a sincere and open heart, we can trust that the second coming of Christ will be a culmination of our hopes and desires, marking the beginning of a never-ending Christmas of happiness and joy.



