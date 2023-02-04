04.02.23 Cider Sunday: Ace High Imperial Berry Hard Cider 3.0/3.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neither of us were really impressed with this cider.Running 8% for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM was best guessed at 8.
More apple than berry this wasn't bad it was just disappointing
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us
E & Mili
follow mili at IG and Tiktok ( I know but she's a millennial smh)
IG: Danielle_Rapisarda
Tiktok: @daniellerap
Please remember to Subscribe, Like, Share and click a button.
Be the Big 3 always folks
Skal
E. & Mili & The Mutts
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/