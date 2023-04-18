BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Take THIS, not Modafinil, for sleep deprivation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of NALT
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
50 views • 04/18/2023

Recently I've reacquainted myself with Tyrosine in the N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine (NALT) form, from PureBulk.com. Here I'll tell you a little about its subjective effects and will summarize the recent science done on this well-established Nootropic. As I mentioned in my meta-analysis of it, it's an intervention worth keeping in your Biohacker armamentarium for both moderate and severe sleep deprivation.


Read review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/362-pure-nalt

Order 🛒 Ascorbic Acid

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NALT (coupon code: Limitless for a 10% discount)


Keywords
sciencebiohackingmodafiniltyrosinesleep deprivationlimitless mindsetreinforcement learningworking memorynaltpurebulkn acetyl l tyrosinetemporal discountingcold shock
