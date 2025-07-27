BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PRETTY CERTAIN YOU CAN FIND HUNNY BABY ⚢ IN THE TEA DATABASE LEAK❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 1 month ago

itsagundam - It's always women who look like this calling someone else an incel.


Source: https://x.com/GundamIsHere/status/1949242175260438890


Tea App incident


News - Breaches & Ransoms


So I see "hacked" and "breached" being thrown around for the Tea App incident, but it was just a poorly configured cloud bucket that allowed public users to view and download data doing a simple html inspection that exposed direct links from the browser? Not any force, but just negligence?


https://www.reddit.com/r/cybersecurity/comments/1m9vc66/tea_app_incident/

Keywords
epic failtea app incidenthunny babydatabase leakincel call out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy