Daniel 8 - Kingdoms in Conflict and Characteristics of the Anti Christ

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 8 with a message entitled - Kingdoms in Conflict and Characteristics of the Anti-Christ

In this chapter Daniel sees a vision of a two-horned ram that is defeated by a one-horned goat. The ram represents the kings of Media and Persia, while the goat represents the king of Greece. The goat's horn breaks and is replaced by four horns, which represents the death of Alexander the Great and the succession of his generals.







The "little horn" in this chapter, as we see in history was the Greek king Antiochus IV Epiphanes. He is a type of the Anit-Christ.

We also see in this chapter the characteristic and descriptions of the Anti-Christ.





