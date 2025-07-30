Morning Manna - July 30, 2025 - Proverbs 8:1-3 - Doth Not Wisdom Cry?

Does wisdom remain silent in a world of noise? Not according to Solomon. In these opening verses of Proverbs 8, we see that wisdom takes the initiative; she lifts up her voice, positions herself in the public square, and beckons to all who will listen. In today’s teaching, we explore how God's wisdom is both accessible and confrontational, calling out from the high places, the gates, and the paths of life. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart

You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

Sacrificingliberty.com





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

Trunews/faucielf