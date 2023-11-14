© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GALLOWS POLE
Gallows pole gallows pole
Way up high who will go
Who will hang long and slow
Way up high on the gallows pole ?
At Nurember 2.0 ?
Doctors lawyers corporate chiefs
Hangin' there like common thieves
The world economic forum elites
The architects of world war three
Who will name name the names ?
Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame
Who will name name the names ?
Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane
Gallows pole gallows pole
Way up high who will go
Who will hang long and slow
Way up high on the gallows pole ?
At Nurember 2.0 ?
Media moguls technocratic oligarchs
The billionaire big money monarchs
The parasitical pedophile political class
Meglomaniac murderous psychopaths
Who will name name the names ?
Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame
Who will name name the names ?
Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane
Gallows pole gallows pole
Way up high who will go
Who will hang long and slow
Way up high on the gallows pole ?
At Nurember 2.0 ?
The Wuhan lab the Red China plague
The political parties the heads of state
Religious leaders who pushed the jab
Banksters committing murder en masse
Who will name name the names ?
Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame
Who will name name the names ?
Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane
Gallows pole gallows pole
Way up high who will go
Who will hang long and slow
Way up high on the gallows pole ?
At Nurember 2.0 ?
For mass murder violations of the code
Justice must be served at the end of a rope
The plandemic fraud mandated inoculations
The bioweapon attack on the world population
Who will name name the names ?
Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame
Who will name name the names ?
Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane
Gallows pole gallows pole
Way up high who will go
Who will hang long and slow
Way up high on the gallows pole ?
At Nurember 2.0 ?
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023