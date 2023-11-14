GALLOWS POLE

Gallows pole gallows pole

Way up high who will go

Who will hang long and slow

Way up high on the gallows pole ?

At Nurember 2.0 ?

Doctors lawyers corporate chiefs

Hangin' there like common thieves

The world economic forum elites

The architects of world war three

Who will name name the names ?

Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame

Who will name name the names ?

Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane

Gallows pole gallows pole

Way up high who will go

Who will hang long and slow

Way up high on the gallows pole ?

At Nurember 2.0 ?

Media moguls technocratic oligarchs

The billionaire big money monarchs

The parasitical pedophile political class

Meglomaniac murderous psychopaths

Who will name name the names ?

Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame

Who will name name the names ?

Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane

Gallows pole gallows pole

Way up high who will go

Who will hang long and slow

Way up high on the gallows pole ?

At Nurember 2.0 ?

The Wuhan lab the Red China plague

The political parties the heads of state

Religious leaders who pushed the jab

Banksters committing murder en masse

Who will name name the names ?

Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame

Who will name name the names ?

Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane

Gallows pole gallows pole

Way up high who will go

Who will hang long and slow

Way up high on the gallows pole ?

At Nurember 2.0 ?

For mass murder violations of the code

Justice must be served at the end of a rope

The plandemic fraud mandated inoculations

The bioweapon attack on the world population

Who will name name the names ?

Of the owners of fortune the arbiters of fame

Who will name name the names ?

Of the world rulers demonic criminally insane

Gallows pole gallows pole

Way up high who will go

Who will hang long and slow

Way up high on the gallows pole ?

At Nurember 2.0 ?

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023