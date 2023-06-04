Department of Homeland Security Warns of Complete Grid Down - DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

What are your plans when the grid goes completely dark? Do you understand what is expected to happen? It's not only the risk of an EMP at this point. DHS has warned about substation attacks.

https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/05/24/dhs-issues-national-terrorism-advisory-system-ntas-bulletin



Get more info on being ready for whatever emergency occurs as well as farming, canning, and other life activities. Pinball Preparedness, Pinball Prepper

https://www.youtube.com/@PinballPreparedness

https://freesteading.com/groups/pinba...

Pinball Preparedness PO Box 93 Sharps Chapel, TN 37866

[email protected]



