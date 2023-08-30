Day After Lahaina Fire in Maui - Taken with 4K GoPro Drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like the Paradise California and other CA "wildfires", it looks exactly like selective and targeted areas were turned to white powder, while in the middle or immediately next door there's desirable homes and commercial buildings left totally unharmed. Veteran fire personnel claim this is not normal, and it's impossible to accurately claim it wasn't caused by a sky-based, directed microwave energy technology. Take a look and you decide.