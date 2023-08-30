BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Day After Lahaina Fire in Maui - Taken with 4K GoPro Drone
TruthBeTold
TruthBeTold
941 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 08/30/2023

Like the Paradise California and other CA "wildfires",  it looks exactly like selective and targeted areas were turned to white powder, while in the middle or immediately next door there's desirable homes and commercial buildings left totally unharmed. Veteran fire personnel claim this is not normal, and it's impossible to accurately claim it wasn't caused by a sky-based, directed microwave energy technology. Take a look and you decide.

Keywords
attackmicrowaveparadisedewmauiselectivewildfirewhite powderlahainaasymmetricuntouched
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy