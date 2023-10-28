BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian Lives Matter Too Jewish Scholar Judith Butler Condemns Israel’s “Genocide” in Gaza (mirrored)
58 views • 10/28/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Democracy Now! at:-

https://youtu.be/CAbzV40T6yk?si=B63w_AxMeg5PWi8U

26 Oct 2023 Latest ShowsWe speak with philosopher Judith Butler, one of dozens of Jewish American writers and artists who signed an open letter to President Biden calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. “We should all be standing up and objecting and calling for an end to genocide,” says Butler of the Israeli assault. “Until Palestine is free … we will continue to see violence. We will continue to see this structural violence producing this kind of resistance.” Butler is the author of numerous books, including The Force of Nonviolence: An Ethico-Political Bind and Parting Ways: Jewishness and the Critique of Zionism. They are on the advisory board of Jewish Voice for Peace.


Transcript: https://www.democracynow.org/2023/10/26/judith_butler_ceasefire_gaza_israel


Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs on over 1,500 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream at democracynow.org Mondays to Fridays 8-9 a.m. ET.


Support independent media: https://democracynow.org/donate

Subscribe to our Daily Email Digest: https://democracynow.org/subscribe


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
