Palestinian Lives Matter Too Jewish Scholar Judith Butler Condemns Israel’s “Genocide” in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Democracy Now! at:-

https://youtu.be/CAbzV40T6yk?si=B63w_AxMeg5PWi8U

26 Oct 2023 Latest ShowsWe speak with philosopher Judith Butler, one of dozens of Jewish American writers and artists who signed an open letter to President Biden calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. “We should all be standing up and objecting and calling for an end to genocide,” says Butler of the Israeli assault. “Until Palestine is free … we will continue to see violence. We will continue to see this structural violence producing this kind of resistance.” Butler is the author of numerous books, including The Force of Nonviolence: An Ethico-Political Bind and Parting Ways: Jewishness and the Critique of Zionism. They are on the advisory board of Jewish Voice for Peace.





Transcript: https://www.democracynow.org/2023/10/26/judith_butler_ceasefire_gaza_israel





