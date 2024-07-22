UNSAFE START: HEAVY METALS FOUND IN BABY FORMULA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt, shares the alarming results of a recent study with Pediatrician, Michelle Perro, MD, testing the leading infant formulas for toxic metals. Hear the shocking results, and learn which brands have the most dangerous levels of heavy metals, several being substantially higher than what the FDA considers safe. Then, they discuss alarming amounts of gluten and glyphosate found in gluten free products.
