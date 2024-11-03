FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 131:1-3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241102

A Song of Ascents. Of David.

O my EL-SHADDAI, LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my heart is not haughty, nor my eyes lofty. Neither do I concern myself with great matters, Nor with things too profound for me.

2 Surely, I have calmed and quieted my soul, like a weaned child with his or her mother; like a weaned child is my soul within me.

3 O Israel and Christians, hope in the EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY because of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death, and Justification by Faith on Calvary’s Cross for all saints, from this time forth and forever. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 131:1-3 personalized, NKJV).









