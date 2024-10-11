BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SPECIAL HURRICANE EDITION | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 22
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
0
108 views • 8 months ago

Join John Michael Chambers in this special edition broadcast as he discusses the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton and explores the alarming reality of weather modification technology. From chemtrails to geo-engineering, John exposes the forces at play and their potential role in election interference. With insights from guests like Rachel Right Side Blond and Jovan Pulitzer, get ready for a hard-hitting analysis on current events and what they mean for America's future. Don't miss out—visit stormisuponus.com for more updates and exclusive interviews!


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

chemtrailsgeoengineeringweather modificationelection interferenceamericas futurejohn michael chambersjovan pulitzerstormisuponuscomhurricane miltonrachel right side blondcurrent events analysisexclusive interviewsspecial edition broadcast
