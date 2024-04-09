Appeals court rejects Trump's request to delay hush money trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker says he's 'not surprised' former President Trump's requests were delayed and discusses Republican efforts to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
