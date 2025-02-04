© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NE DHHS DEI CEO COVID FUBAR - Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services DEI Disaster
81 views • 7 months ago
The former Chief Executive Officer of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services stands as a cautionary tale of how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies can misfire when merit is overlooked. This individual, referred to as "The CEO" in this narrative, exemplifies the potential negative outcomes of hiring based on race rather than skill. Nebraska became a casualty of its own political maneuvering to cater to the DEI agenda. The black female CEO's career, advanced more by affirmative action than by any amount of merit, paints a picture of her as a token selection, chosen more for her racial background and ideological fit than for her qualifications. Appointed by then-Governor Pete Ricketts, who is often accused of promoting globalist policies, this choice led to a series of detrimental decisions. These policies not only mismanaged public health but also endangered lives, highlighting the grave risks of placing diversity above competence in key leadership positions...
The CEO’s time in office serves as a chilling example of the perils of prioritizing diversity quotas over the safety and well-being of the public. It highlights a systemic issue where racial agendas under the pretense of equity can mask what some see as deliberate harm, allowing those with alleged malevolent intentions to operate unchecked. This case underscores the urgent need to critically reassess how diversity policies are implemented, ensuring they do not become tools for personal vendettas or covert racial retribution, thereby preventing the tragic outcomes that have stained Nebraska's public health landscape.
Read the full story at the Nebraska journal Herald
#DEIinNebraska #PublicHealthFailure #MeritOverDiversity #NebraskaHealthCrisis #RaceAndLeadership
