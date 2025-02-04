The former Chief Executive Officer of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services stands as a cautionary tale of how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies can misfire when merit is overlooked. This individual, referred to as "The CEO" in this narrative, exemplifies the potential negative outcomes of hiring based on race rather than skill. Nebraska became a casualty of its own political maneuvering to cater to the DEI agenda. The black female CEO's career, advanced more by affirmative action than by any amount of merit, paints a picture of her as a token selection, chosen more for her racial background and ideological fit than for her qualifications. Appointed by then-Governor Pete Ricketts, who is often accused of promoting globalist policies, this choice led to a series of detrimental decisions. These policies not only mismanaged public health but also endangered lives, highlighting the grave risks of placing diversity above competence in key leadership positions...



