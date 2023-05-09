Is Artificial Intelligence to Become Image of Beast? 05/08/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Stephen
Hawking warned that “AI could mean the end of the Human Race”. Hawking
continued to explain that It’s tempting to dismiss the notion of highly
intelligent machines as mere science fiction, but this could be a mistake – and
potentially our worst mistake ever. An AI pioneer quits his job at Google to
speak freely about the risks of technology he helped to develop. These risks
are high as the evolution of AI could give rise to “selfish behavior” as it
strives to survive.
00:00 - The False Prophet
06:33 - Artificial Intelligence
11:15 - AI Pioneer warns about Technology Dangers
15:11 - AI will cause Labor-Market Disruptions
20:01 - AI could go “Terminator”
21:33 - Christians must enter the AI Arms Race
24:32 - The End of the Human Race
27:54 - Joseph’s Kitchen
