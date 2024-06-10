© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERT You can become food self reliant!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 11 months ago
This is very dangerous. In a regular size backyard, I am producing enough meat for a family of four. My next step is to make the thing entirely self. Reliant, where I need absolutely no inputs. No feed or medicines from the store.
http;//backyardfoodproduction.com
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:712b8a840febb543
http;//backyardfoodproduction.com
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:712b8a840febb543
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.