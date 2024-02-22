© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 22, 2024
Following Russia's liberation of Avdeevka, RT's Andrey Filatov sent us an exclusive report from the city's highest point – the Avdeevka Chemical plant. Warning: you may find some of the images disturbing.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ez9z0-first-hand-report-from-the-avdeevka-chemical-plant.html